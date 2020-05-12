Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 29

Macon, Ga.

formerly of Kenton

Ashley Heberling, 29 of Macon, GA, and formerly of Kenton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

A funeral service for Ashley will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to “The Benefit of Ashley Heberling’s Children” c/o Home Savings and Loan Company.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.





















