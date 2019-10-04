Bervil Lester Thompson Jr.

There will be a meal at the Sportsman Club in Mount Victory following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care, 701 S. Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH, 43311.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home is handing the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1938 in Hardin County to the late Bervil and Geneva (Shepherd) Thompson Sr. On June 7, 1958 he married Louise Gillfillan and she survives in Mount Victory.

Also surviving are two sons, Steven (Rhonda) Thompson of Marysville and Brian (Deb) Thompson of Belle Center; five grandchildren, Matthew (Jessie) Thompson, Gregory (Chelsea) Thompson, Derek (Linda) Thompson, Jennifer (Kincade) Tallman and Logan Conley; seven great-grandchildren, Maddox Thompson, Camden Thompson, Gabby Thompson, Lili Thompson, Bri Thompson, Oliver Tallman and Arthur Tallman; and two sisters, Cecil Beers of Vandalia and Patricia Carothers of LaRue.

Bervil graduated from Mount Victory High School in 1957.

He worked at Marion Power Shovel for 41 years as a machinist. He then started Thompson’s Supplies and Gunsmithing.

He was a lifetime member of the American Trapshooting Association and an avid trapshooter.

He enjoyed watching his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. He taught them all how to play pool and cards.

He also coached Little League Baseball for years.