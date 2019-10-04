Home Obituaries Bervil Lester Thompson Jr.

Bervil Lester Thompson Jr.

Posted on October 4, 2019
0
Thompson pic 10-4
Bervil Thompson

There will be a meal at the Sportsman Club in Mount Victory following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial  donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care, 701 S. Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH, 43311.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home is handing the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1938 in Hardin County to the late Bervil and Geneva (Shepherd) Thompson Sr. On June 7, 1958 he        married Louise Gillfillan and she survives in Mount Victory.

Also surviving are two sons, Steven (Rhonda) Thompson of Marysville and Brian (Deb) Thompson of Belle Center; five grandchildren, Matthew (Jessie) Thompson, Gregory (Chelsea) Thompson, Derek (Linda) Thompson, Jennifer (Kincade) Tallman and Logan Conley; seven great-grandchildren, Maddox Thompson, Camden Thompson, Gabby Thompson, Lili Thompson, Bri Thompson, Oliver Tallman and Arthur Tallman; and two sisters, Cecil Beers of Vandalia     and Patricia Carothers of LaRue.

Bervil graduated from Mount Victory High School in 1957.

He worked at Marion Power Shovel for 41 years as a machinist. He then started Thompson’s Supplies and Gunsmithing.

He was a lifetime member of the American Trapshooting Association and an avid trapshooter.

He enjoyed watching his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. He taught them all how to play pool and    cards.

He also coached  Little League Baseball for  years.

 

  • Barbara Lou Fundom

    Barbara Lou Fundom

    Barbara Lou Fundom, 88 Beech Grove, Ind. A visitation for Barbara will be held on Sa…
    October 4, 2019
    3 min read

  • Davis Ray Sr.

    Davis Ray Sr., 82 Dunkirk Arrangements for Ray Davis Sr. are pending at the Price-Mc…
    October 4, 2019
    17 second read
  • Linda S. Combs

    Linda S. Combs

    Editor’s Note: The Times apologizes to the Combs’ family for the delay in publishing the o…
    October 3, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply