Services for Bessie Prater will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Minister Heather Burry and Rev. Bill Prater. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday and until time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation at 2545 Farmers Drive #300, Columbus, Ohio 43235.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 8:21 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Lima Memorial Health System.

