Age, 95

Wharton

A memorial service and a celebration of life for Betty Jean Corbin will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Wharton Church of God with a meal to follow at The Dwelling Place in Wharton.

Please wear a mask if you wish and stay home if you are not feeling well.

She died at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton Church of God, Gideons International and Camp Otyokwah Church Camp in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

