Age, 90

Sylvania

Betty Margaret (Wilcox) Burgbacher, 90, of Sylvania, passed away November 28, 2020 at Rosary Care Center.

Friends will be received Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3-7 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to The Diabetes Foundation or the Kidney Association. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

