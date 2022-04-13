Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Bruce “Mike” Zedeker, 69 of Kenton, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He is now in Paradise with his Lord and Savior.

It was Mike’s wishes to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences can be expressed at pricefh.net

Editor’s Note: This is another version of the Bruce Michael Zedeker obituary submitted to the Times.