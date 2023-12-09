Carol J. (VanPelt) Rush, age 77, of York passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 2, 2023, at Kingston Court Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in East York. She was the loving wife of the late Clarence (Merv) M. Rush.

The family will celebrate Carol’s life around her birthday on May 12, 2024. There will be a graveside service in Dunkirk, OH, where her ashes will be laid to rest with Merv in their family plot, and then a reception immediately following for family and friends who wish to attend. Professional services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of East York.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com

