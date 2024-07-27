KHS Class of ‘55 gathers for 69th reunion

The Kenton High School Class of 1955 met Saturday noon, July 13, at the Kenton Elks for its 69th year since graduation reunion with 15 class members and seven guests present.

The tables were beautifully decorated and centered on each table was a pink rose, the class flower, with greenery, ribbons and a cut-out “55” on each vase. The flowers were graciously donated by Ally Lamb Kiggins. Eileen Latham offered prayer before the luncheon, which was prepared by Sue Buroker, assisted by Anda Tudor. A beautifully decorated flag cake was prepared and served by Anda Tudor for dessert.

An impressive memorial service was given by Sally Kiggins for the following class members who passed since our last reunion in 2023: Franklin Dyer, Harry L. Williams and Paul E. Rickenbacher.

Chairman Clair Latham conducted the business meeting and the classmates voted to have the next reunion in one year, which is set for July 12, 2025 at 12 noon, at the Kenton Elks. Clair Latham will chair the 2025 event assisted by Kathleen Conner Blumenschine and Sally Lamb Kiggins. Shirley Stober Bushong will continue as secretary-treasurer.

Shirley Bushong read the secretary minutes and the financial report, both of which were approved as read.

Attending were Ruby Rayl Sorgen and daughter-in-law, Nancy Sorgen; Barbara Sellin Long; John Tudor and wife, Anda; Pat Pemberton Deardorff; Dana Daniels Poland; Kathleen Conner Blumenschine; Sally Lamb Kiggins and daughter, Julie Kiggins; Mary Mendenhall Wall and nephew, Scott Bush; Philip Hanna and wife, Barbara Hanna; Robert Buroker and wife, Theresa Buroker; Shirley Stober Bushong and guest, Ronald K. Arn; Clair S. Latham and wife, Eileen Latham; Roberta Nash Flinn; Jean Bird Osborn, and James W. Curtis.

The next reunion will be held Saturday, July 12, 2025, 12 noon, at the Kenton Elks.