Hardin County Historical Museums Byroads & Bygones

Hardin County nursing homes

By GLORIA PATTON

Director, Hardin County

Historical Museums

An institution which has come to be accepted as an important link in our health care programs is the “nursing home”. Prior to nursing homes “The County Home” (each county had a county home) was about the only place designed to care for elderly persons who were in need of care.

The first “Rest Home” in Hardin County was established in Dunkirk in the 1940s by Mrs. Bernice Liles. It was located on the east side of North Main Street, in what had been a large frame residence. Mrs. Liles, who was a nurse, and her husband were the operators and managers. It was about this same time that some older residents began receiving monthly social security benefits, which enabled them to pay for their care, and live separately from other relatives.

The next nursing home was known as the “Scott Rest Home”, and was located on West Lima Street, in what had been the Furney home. Mrs. Inez Scott, assisted by her husband, Roy Scott, were the operators. Following Mrs. Scott’s death, her sister-in-law Mrs. Ruby Scott Thompson, took over the management of this home continuing until her death.

Mrs. Dan Marling and her sister, Mrs. Harley Bell, purchased the old Houser home on South Main Street and opened a nursing home there. Later Mrs. Bell sold her interest to Mrs. Marling, who continued to operate the home with the assistance of her husband. In 1953, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Houck purchased the business and property, and changed the name of the home to “The Best Nursing Home”. They operated the home until 1964, when they discontinued it and sold the property to the Assembly of God Church.

Another widely used nursing home in Hardin County was located in Ada, at the corner of West Lincoln and Gilbert streets. Mrs. Opal Clay was the administrator. Later Mrs. Clay opened another home in Dunkirk, on West Washington Street. This was later sold to a Mrs. Pauley who continued the business for several years.

In 1959 Lloyd Jones, in conjunction with his two sister, Mrs. Cleva Smith and Mrs. George Schrittner, purchased the Ed Kohler farm at the far west end of Pattison Avenue. They remodeled the home, added a wing, and opened the “The Rock-a-Way Nursing Home” in 1962, with Mrs. Mildred Longbrake as the administrator. In 1969, the business was sold to “Care Centers Inc.”. and became known as the “Kenton Care Center.” It was operated under the direction of Thomas Latham and Mrs. Shirley Alexander.

In 1971, Don Temple and Associates purchased the San Antonio Hospital building from the Hardin Memorial Hospital Company and opened the “San Antonio Nursing Facility”, which later became the “Corinthian.”

As far as I know, the only remaining “nursing home” in Hardin County is the “Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center”, although there are several retirement communities and assisted living facilities.

Nursing homes focus on medical care and helping seniors recover their health. Senior care facilities, such as assisted living communities, can focus on other aspects of a senior’s life, such as quality of life, independence, and social activities.

