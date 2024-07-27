Kenton Rotary hears from Tree Commission

Kenton Rotary heard from Larry Manns, chairperson for the Kenton Tree Commission, during a recent meeting. Manns was joined by Rotarian and fellow Tree Commission member, Gerald Pfister.

Manns explained that Kenton has had a Tree Commission for many years and has been a Tree City USA for 26 years. The city is divided in to quadrants with each member being responsible for a different sector. Each member of the commission is encouraged to attend a Tree Academy for generalized and special training about trees.

The Tree Commission works with and arborist to ensure that the trees are healthy and are the correct tree for the application. Manns said that you don’t want a tree that is going to go 60 feet high planted under utility lines.

The Tree Commission walks the streets to visually inspect trees in the “boulevard” or the area between the sidewalk and the road, for health and to look for any safety issues. They see to it that the trees are trimmed and get assistance taking down damaged trees and stump grinding.

The Tree Commission meets once a month on the second Thursday in the council chambers in the Kenton Municipal Building.