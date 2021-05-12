Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

Marion

A private family memorial service for Clara L. Dumbaugh will take place at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services by Deacon Mike Hood.

Face coverings must be worn while attending services. The service for Clara will be livestreamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14.

She died at 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Kingston Residence of Marion.

