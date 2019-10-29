Age, 33

Upper Sandusky

Friends of Crystal A. Thiery may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

She died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in the emergency room of Fisher- Titus Medical Center, Norwalk.

She was born June 6, 1986 in Kenton to Mary A. (Brown) Snyder who survives in Upper Sandusky.

Also surviving are a sister, DeAnna (Phillip) Quint of Upper Sandusky.

She was a 2004 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and Sentinel Vocational Center. She worked for Angeline Industries in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Crystal Thiery and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

