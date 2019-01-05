David Alan Driskill, 52, of Springfield, passed away peacefully into the presence of his Savior, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday morning, January 3, 2019, following a six-year battle with colon cancer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday In Southgate Baptist Church. Dave’s funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the church with Pastor Bobby Hile presiding. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, to honor Dave’s love for his children and to further their education, that contributions be made to the Dave Driskill Memorial Fund, c/o any Fifth Third Bank Branch or mail to Fifth Third Bank, 20 S. Tuttle Rd., Springfield, OH 45505.

