Home Obituaries David Alan Preston

David Alan Preston

Posted on December 5, 2017
0
0
81
David Preston
David Preston
age 50, McComb

A private service for David Alan Preston will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to David’s sons c/o Lora, 650 W. Market St., Lima, Ohio 45801.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home of Lima is assisting with arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

He died at 4:59 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Jack Blume

    Jack Blume

    Jack Blume, 59, of Findlay passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2017. A service…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
  • Rance Harp

    Rance Jay Harp

    Rance Jay Harp, 59 of Kenton, passed away in his home surrounded by his family at 3:48 a.m…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
  • Ronald Lawrence

    Ronald A. Lawrence

    Services for Ronald A. Lawrence will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply