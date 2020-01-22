Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David Lee Anderson, 66 of Ridgeway, OH passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

David was born January 28, 1953 in Kenton to the late Charles and Mildred (Shaw) Anderson. On April 27, 1985 in West Mansfield he married Teresa Renee Clingerman.

Dave grew up dairy farming for many years. He graduated in 1971 from Ridgemont High School in Ridgeway. He worked at ODOT in Bellefontaine for 25 years. Prior to working at ODOT he was a DJ at Spanky’s in Kenton and at WPKO in Bellefontaine. Dave and Teresa have been attending church at Wake Up The World Ministries for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Dave loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He enjoyed his “Man Cave” in the barn, working on making bird houses and fiddling. Dave also loved cutting wood, being outdoors, NASCAR, OSU Football, watching basketball and motorcycle riding. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Renee Anderson; children, Joanna Anderson, Jon (Kori) Anderson and Susie (Derick) Bevington; grandchildren, Trent Bevington, Brayden Bevington, Abby Bevington and Moira Vaughn; sisters, Nancy (Tom) Terrill, Linda (Ken) Green and Marilynn (Paul) Pemberton; brother, Willis (Marion) Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews, along with great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wake Up the World Ministries, 600 East Brown Ave., Bellefontaine, OH, 43311, officiated by Pastor Terry Robinson. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

