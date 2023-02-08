A memorial service for Donald Mulligan was held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 06, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Donald died on January 31, 2023 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville.

Memorial donations in Donald’s honor may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!