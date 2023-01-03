Home Obituaries Donald W. Spath

Donald W. Spath

Posted on January 3, 2023
0

Donald W. Spath, 85, of Huntsville, OH passed away Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held in May 2023.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com

