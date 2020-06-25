Dorothy Minter Posted on June 25, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 92Dola Private services for Dorothy Minter will be led by Pastor Doug Flinn. She will be buried at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore, Ohio. She died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada. Memorial donations may be made to Walnut Grove UMC, 13502 Twp. Rd. 80, Kenton, OH 43326. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!