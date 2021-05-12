Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Edward Dick, 72, of Kenton passed away at Vancrest of Ada on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jonathan Hanover officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the Hardin County Community Foundation, Ed and Deb Dick Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!