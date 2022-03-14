Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Edward Wilson, Jr. of Kenton passed away March 9, 2022. Ed was born December 10, 1968. He was raised by Claire and Sarah Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ed on Thursday March 17, 2022, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made out to the family in care of Schindlewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!