age 76, Alger

Services for Frank J. Burkholder will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor Kenneth VanHoose. A public inurnment of ashes will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada with graveside military services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at his residence in Alger.

