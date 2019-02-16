Home Obituaries Frank J. Burkholder

Frank J. Burkholder

Posted on February 16, 2019
0

age 76, Alger

Services for Frank J. Burkholder will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor Kenneth VanHoose. A public inurnment of ashes will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada with graveside military services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at his residence in Alger.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Shirley Newland

    Shirley Ann Newland

    Services for Shirley Ann Newland will be at noon on Tuesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral H…
    February 16, 2019
    1 min read
  • James W. McVitty

    James W. McVitty

    Age, 88 Forest Services for James W. McVitty will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at th…
    February 15, 2019
    1 min read
  • Donald E. "Don" Taylor

    Donald E. “Don” Taylor

    Age, 80 Kenton Donald E. “Don” Taylor, 80 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, Fe…
    February 14, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply