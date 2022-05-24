Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Burial for Franklin D. Cooper, 75, of Forest, will be held in Grove Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Franklin died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Franklin’s honor may be made to the Shop with A Cop Program through the Kenton Police Department.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

