Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 22

Forest

Services for Garrett L. Vogel will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey by the Rev. William Schultz. Burial will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.

He died at 4:32 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in the Emergency Room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He was born Nov. 14, 1997 in Findlay to Jeffrey L. and Bonnie Lou (Jackson) Vogel. His mother survives near Forest.

Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, James and Margaret Jackson of Carey.

Preceding him in death were his father and paternal grandparents, Gene and Linda Vogel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.