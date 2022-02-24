Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gloria Pfeiffer Leech

Gloria Pfeiffer Leech, 84 of Lima, passed away February 22, 2022, at 4:20 p,m, at The Greens at Lima Convalescent Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St., Lima, OH 45801, with Rev. Megan Croy to officiate the service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, OH. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Community Foundation to Dr. Thomas & Gloria Leech Scholarship, www.limacommunityfoundation.org, Trinity United Methodist Church, www.limatrinityumc.org or the Allen County Humane Society, www.ohiospca.org

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

