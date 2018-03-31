Harold P. Wyndham

Harald P. Wyndham, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on March 20, 2018 embraced by the love of his family and his faith in the Lord.

Memorial services will be held in Bowling Green, Ohio on April 14th at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1 p.m., in Pocatello, Idaho on May 26th at 1 p.m. and in Kenton, Ohio in June at a later date. In lieu of flowers, honor Harald‚s memory as he would: attend a poetry reading, support a local coffee house, hike through the glorious countryside – most importantly – be kind to one another.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!