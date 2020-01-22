Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for James Dean Schwartz will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 27th, 2020 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Gary Thomas Mulholland officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service on Monday.

On Monday, January 20th, 2020 James, a loving husband, father of five children, and grandfather of 11 grandchildren, passed away in his home in the care of family. He was born on January 7th, 1943 at St. Antonio Hospital in Kenton to the late Eugene and Elnora (Spearman) Schwartz. On June 19th, 1976 he married the love of his life, Denise Joy Kalb and she survives in Kenton.

He is also survived by five children they raised together; Melinda (Josh) Holbrook of Urbana, Joseph (Kelly) Schwartz of Kenton, Cassandra Schwartz of Kenton, Amanda Schwartz of Kenton and Ashley (Theron) Schwartz-Hogan of Kenton. Jim is also survived by two sisters; Patricia (Rick) Woods of Kenton and Mary-Jane Schwartz. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Les and Larry Schwartz of Kenton and two sisters; Elnora Ward of Celina and Susan Schwartz of Kenton. Jim dearly loved all his grandchildren and was ecstatic to soon welcome a great-grandchild.

Jim started working at McCullough Industries in 1973 and retired after 43 years in 2016. He spent two years in retirement and found himself missing his old work buddies and went back to work with his friends part-time.

Jim was an extremely hard worker, always wanting to move and had a hard time being still. Although he was a quiet man, he enjoyed the company of his family. He enjoyed being outside during the summer, sitting while watching the traffic go by.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State, watching every game in his living room recliner.

His favorite hobby was collecting antique model cars because of his love for older cars.

Most importantly, Jim was a man of God and served Christ, leading his family with godly morals and teaching them to do the same.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.