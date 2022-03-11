James “Jamie” Albert

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James A. “Jamie” Albert, 51 of Kenton passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

A memorial service for Jamie will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME at 6:30 PM. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM Thursday until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jamie to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

