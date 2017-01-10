Age, 86
Kenton
formerly of Forest
Services for Janet P. “Jenny” Linke will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Cynthia Morrison.
Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.
Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Wednesday.
She died at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.
Contributions in Jenny’s memory may be made to Universal Hospice and/or the Grant United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Leave a Reply
