Age, 86

Kenton

formerly of Forest

Services for Janet P. “Jenny” Linke will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Cynthia Morrison.

Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Wednesday.

She died at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Contributions in Jenny’s memory may be made to Universal Hospice and/or the Grant United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.