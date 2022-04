Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial service for Jeffrey R. “Jeff” Underwood, 64 will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1957 in Virginia to the late Richard and Rosella (Werling) Underwood.

He is survived by a sister, Lisa Anne Miller of Kenton.