Age, 88

Lancaster

A private service for Joan Kerns will be at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Lancaster by Pastor Mark Barbee. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

She went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

Memorial gifts may be given to Fairfield Christian Church, 1965 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

