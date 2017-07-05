A Mass of Christian Burial for John Justin “Jack” Kin will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, Kirby with Father Antony Varghese Vattaparambil OFM, Conv. Interment with military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Memorial donations may be made to Forest Jackson Library or Jackson Forest EMS and Fire Dept. in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

He died Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

