Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

Port Clinton

Judy K. Roettger, age 71, of Port Clinton, OH, formerly of Kettlersville, died peacefully while being cared for by her family on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence in Port Clinton.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 beginning at 12:00 P.M. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen with Deacon Maury Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 until 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home with the United States Power Squadron Last Horizon service being held at 5:00 P.M. An addition time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday. There will also be a memorial mass held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Stein Hospice (1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870) or to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (414 Madison St, Port Clinton, OH 43452). Online condolences to the family can be left on the funeral home website at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!