A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen E. Strahm will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton by Father Ferguson. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton, where a Vigil Service will be conducted at 8 p.m.

She died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on March 31, 1930 in Northland, Michigan, to the late John B. and Vina (Fillion) Clearmont. On Feb. 18, 1950 she married Francis D. Strahm who preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2012.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie (John) Miller of Upper Sandusky, James Strahm of Harpster, Linda (David) Naseman of Anna, Kay (Michael) Siudzinski of Florida, Francis Stahm Jr. of Wisconsin, Leona (Shawn) Spivey of Piqua and Michael Strahm of Kenton; 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Strahm and John Paul Strahm; four brothers, Henry, Arthur, Louis and Joseph; and three sisters, Lucille, Gladys and Eleanor.

Kathleen had been a nurses aide and worked as the custodian at the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Anthony Center. She was actively involved in the church as a CCD teacher and a member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbus.

She was an avid crocheter for the past several years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church to assist other families with future funeral dinners.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.