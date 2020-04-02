Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Kenton

Kathryn Irene “Katie” (Gibson) Baldwin, 93, of Kenton, passed away March 31, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Private graveside services will be in Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory.

Contributions may be given in her name to Heartland Hospice Marion or Kenton Nursing and Rehab Activity Fund.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!