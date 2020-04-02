Home Obituaries Kathryn Irene “Katie” (Gibson) Baldwin

Kathryn Irene “Katie” (Gibson) Baldwin

Posted on April 2, 2020
Age, 93
Kenton

Kathryn Irene “Katie” (Gibson) Baldwin, 93, of Kenton, passed away March 31, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Private graveside services will be in Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory.

Contributions may be given in her name to Heartland Hospice Marion or Kenton Nursing and Rehab Activity Fund.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

