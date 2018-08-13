Home Obituaries Larry E. Dyer

Larry E. Dyer

Posted on August 13, 2018
Larry E. Dyer
Larry E. Dyer

Age, 69
Waynesfield

Services for Larry E. Dyer will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor David Trusty. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery in Alger.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and an hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

He died at 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to the benevolence of the family c/o of Hanson-Neely Funeral Home,  P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

