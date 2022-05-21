Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A graveside service for Laura Pauley, 88 will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Preston Cemetery, Alger.

She died on Friday, May 20, 2022 at her residence in Dunkirk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!