A graveside service for Laura Pauley, 88 will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Preston Cemetery, Alger. She died on Friday, May 20, 2022 at her residence in Dunkirk. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net