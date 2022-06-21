Leo L. Fox Posted on June 21, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Leo L. Fox 79, of Kenton passed away on June 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Leo to the American Lung Association in Ohio. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!