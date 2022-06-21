Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Leo L. Fox 79, of Kenton passed away on June 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Leo to the American Lung Association in Ohio. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!