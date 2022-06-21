Home Obituaries Leo L. Fox

Leo L. Fox

Posted on June 21, 2022
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leo L. Fox

Leo L. Fox 79, of Kenton passed away on June 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.  Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Leo to the American Lung Association in Ohio. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply