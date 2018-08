age 89, Forest

Services for Lucille T. Grubbs will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She died on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.