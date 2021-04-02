Malea Jo (Ledley) Ison Posted on April 2, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 64Beaver, Ohio Malea Jo (Ledley) Ison, age 64, of Beaver, Ohio, died Tuesday March 30, 2021 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in honor of Malea. (www.coxburkittfh.com). Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!