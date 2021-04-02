Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 64

Beaver, Ohio

Malea Jo (Ledley) Ison, age 64, of Beaver, Ohio, died Tuesday March 30, 2021 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in honor of Malea. (www.coxburkittfh.com).

