Services for Mapha Schaadt will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Junction St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Auglaize Township.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Surviving are four daughters, Beverly Schaadt of Defiance, Marjorie Mekus Wilhelm of Paulding, Barbara Hancock of Defiance, and Marilyn (Robert) Kunesh of Ney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; 2 sisters; 3 sons-in-law and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Marysdale/St. Isadora Masses; Paulding County Sharing and Caring Food Pantry; John Paulding Historical Society; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

