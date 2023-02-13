Marion Robert Houser, 93, Kenton departed his earthly home February 8, 2023 to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A funeral service for Marion will be held at 12:00 P.M. Noon on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Craig Mansfield officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Marion’s honor may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice in Findlay.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

