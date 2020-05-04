Home Obituaries Martha Williams

Martha Williams

Posted on May 4, 2020
Age, 90
LaFayette

Private family services for Martha Williams, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Mike Mounts. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Martha was live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. today.

She died at 9:58 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the High Street Freewill Baptist Church of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

