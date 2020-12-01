Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

Delavan, WI

Michael C. Vermillion, age 77, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home in Delavan.

A Private Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!