Michael C. Vermillion

Posted on December 1, 2020
Age, 77
Delavan, WI

Michael C. Vermillion, age 77, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home in Delavan.

A Private Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.

