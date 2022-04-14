Nancy Ann (Black) Lane 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Nancy Ann Lane, 82, of Bellefontaine, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. Her son-in-law, Father Ted Pisarchuk will officiate. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services.

Nancy died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

Memorial donations in Nancy’s honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

