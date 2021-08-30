Obit Donald E. Shirk

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Donald E. Shirk, 78 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Debra Ketcham. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

He died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 23, 1943 in Kenton to the late Edgar and Eva (Bushong) Shirk. On April 19, 1964 he married Joyce Compton and she survives in Belle Center.

Also surviving are two sons, Brian (Peggy) Shirk of Lima and Keith (Valorie) Shirk of Harrod; a sister, Virginia Miller of Mount Victory; a brother, Clifford (Norma) Shirk of Missouri; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by eight siblings, Martha Wells, Harold Shirk, Wilma Conley, Doug Shirk, Neal Shirk, Bob Shirk, Junior Shirk, and Marie Shirk.

Don was a 1961 graduate of Kenton High School.

He retired from Sundstrand Aerospace in Illinois in 2000, but also enjoyed serving with the Ft. Shawnee Auxiliary Police Dept.

He was a member of the Lewistown-Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities for the church. He was also a member of the Indian Lake Moose and a board member of the Logan County Homeless Shelter.

Don enjoyed boating, camping and taking care of his yard. His true passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved going to their school activities and sporting events.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lewistown-Trinity United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

(Pd. 083021)