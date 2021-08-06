Obit Emma G. McColloch Klausing

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Emma Gillian McColloch Klausing, 19, of Findlay, entered glory and the presence of her Savior on August 3, 2021 as the result of a car accident in Delaware, Ohio.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 11th in the funeral home at 2 p.m. The service will be officiated by her father, Pastor Jim Klausing. Memorial contributions in Emma’s name may be made to the Family in c/o Hufford Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.

