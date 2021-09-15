Obit Gary Lee Cavinee

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gary Lee Cavinee

Funeral services for Gary Lee Cavinee, 70 will begin at noon on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Memorial donations may be made to Bridgeport Church or the Donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

