Obit James “Jim” G. Oates

Posted on January 18, 2022
James “Jim” G. Oates

APRIL 2, 1943 – DECEMBER 27, 2021

THEY CAN’T BURY HIS SMILE …

THAT PERSONALITY

THEY LIVE IN OUR MEMORIES

No memorial services are planned at this time. Please remember Jim by supporting your local charities. For more information, contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors at www.RTfunerals.com

