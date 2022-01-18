Obit James “Jim” G. Oates Posted on January 18, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! James “Jim” G. Oates APRIL 2, 1943 – DECEMBER 27, 2021 THEY CAN’T BURY HIS SMILE … THAT PERSONALITY THEY LIVE IN OUR MEMORIES No memorial services are planned at this time. Please remember Jim by supporting your local charities. For more information, contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors at www.RTfunerals.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!