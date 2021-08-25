Obit Karl P. McNeal  

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A celebration of life for Karl P. McNeal will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Community Building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Kenton. Masks will be required. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Karl and Mary Lou McNeal Agricultural Scholarship in care of Kenton City Schools Foundation, 200 Harding Ave., Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

