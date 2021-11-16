Obit Linda McGrath

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A mass of christian burial for Linda McGrath, 53, of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton with Father Jeffrey Tigyer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Linda passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital E.R.

Memorial donations in Linda’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society or St. Vincent DePaul through the Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

